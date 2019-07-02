Congress worker tries to hang himself outside party office in Delhi to stop Rahul from quitting as president

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chaos broke out at the Congress headquarters here on Tuesday after a party activist tried to hang himself from a tree to stop Rahul Gandhi from quitting as party President. However, he was brought down in time by the Delhi Police.

Hamid Khan had arrived at the Congress headquarters to participate in an indefinite strike. The strike was organised to plead Rahul Gandhi to stay on as party chief.

At some point, Khan went outside and climbed up a tree. Delhi Police personnel deployed there noticed him trying to hang himself from one of the branches and forcibly brought him down. He was taken to the Tughlaq Road police station.