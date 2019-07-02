Fulfilling wish of murdered youth’s father, Sisodia vows to rename road where incident occured

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday assured the parents of murdered youth Ankit Saxena that his government would keep their request of naming the road where he was killed after him.

Saxena was killed allegedly by family members of a woman, with whom he was in a relationship, in February 2018.

Sisodia visited the family last week and handed a cheque of Rs 15 lakh to Yash Pal, Ankit’s father. It was then that his father urged that the government name the road where the crime was committed after his son.

“I assured Yash Pal that the government will support the family in every way possible. They had expressed a desire that the road where Ankit lost his life be named after him. I will initiate the process of the name change at the earliest and will also convene a meeting of the committee concerned to fulfil his father’s wish,” Sisodia said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has also notified the appointment of two special public prosecutors — Rebecca M John and Vishal Hossain — to represent the Ankit’s family in court.

Sisodia’s assurance came after AAP’s Madipur MLA Girish Soni met the deputy chief minister and submitted a memorandum on behalf of Ankit’s father.