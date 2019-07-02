In rare surgery, 20 cm ‘balloon’ artery fixed in a 30-year-old Delhi man

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man underwent successful surgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for a complex stomach ailment which made his stomach’s main artery swell to 20 cm.

According to the hospital authorities, the normal size of an artery in the stomach is between 17 to 18 mm and in the patient, the artery had turned into a huge balloon filled with blood which could have burst and turned fatal.

Abdominal aortic aneurysm or the ballooning of the main artery is a significant cause of morbidity above the age of 50.

The large size confers the largest risk factor for aneurysm rupture, with aneurysm size more than 6 cm having an annual rupture risk of 14.1 per cent.

Giant abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA), defined as being more than 11cm, are quite rarely described in the medical literature.

“We believe this case represents one of the large AAAs in the literature and demonstrates the feasible approach for successful open repair. We were surprised to see this kind of a large aneurysm in a 30-year-old person as this kind of disease is only observed in the 60-70 years age bracket commonly,” said Dr V.S Bedi, Chairman, Institute of Vascular And Endovascular Sciences who led the surgery.

The very high-risk operation was carried out by Dr Bedi and his team at the hospital and lasted for 4 hours.

During the surgery, aneurysm sac was meticulously opened under control and blood flow was restored with the help of vascular graft. Almost one litre (two kidney trays) of blood clots were removed which left a huge cavity in the sac. The patient has been discharged after recovering fully.