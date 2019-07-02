Two-time Congress MLA, BSP legislator join BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Just a few months before the assembly elections in the national capital, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi got a shot in the arm on Monday as two-time former Congress MLA from Timarpur Surender Pal Singh Bittu and former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Gokulpuri Chaudhary Surender Kumar joined the saffron party with their supporters.

Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari said that it is down to the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that more people are joining the BJP. “Our Prime Minister has been able to convey the message of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas (development for all and trust of all). Those joining us have been influenced by the PM’s work,” the BJP leader.

Bittu said those ushered into the saffron fold were influenced by Modi’s policies. “We are proud to have joined the BJP. We are all united by our desire to make a new India under the leadership of Modiji. Many are aggrieved by the dynastic politics of the Congress and corruption in the Aam Aadmi Party, and are, hence, streaming into the BJP,” he said.

Kumar, who was also the president of the BSP’s Delhi unit, said, “Mayawati’s dynastic politics has hurt the party’s Dalit cause. Mayawati did not work for the welfare and upliftment of Dalits and merely used them as a vote bank,” he said.