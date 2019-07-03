Home Cities Delhi

Battle of classroom costs: Rs 24.95 lakh of BJP vs Rs 25 lakh of AAP

The BJP has claimed that the AAP government has spent close to a whopping Rs 25 lakh in construction of each classroom.

Published: 03rd July 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a visit to a Delhi government school at West Vinod Nagar. (Photo | File)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a visit to a Delhi government school at West Vinod Nagar. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the BJP targeting him for alleged financial “bungling” to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of schools, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the estimated costs of each classroom to be built by the BJP-ruled MCDs comes to nearly Rs 25 lakh each.

Sisodia claimed that the BJP-ruled South MCD recently came up with a proposal to construct 43 rooms in a school at a cost of Rs 10.73 crore, which, he said, meant Rs 24.95 lakh were earmarked as expenditure for each classroom. The BJP has claimed that the AAP government has spent close to a whopping Rs 25 lakh in construction of each classroom.

At an inspection of a government school in Mandawali, Sisodia explained that Rs 2,892 crore spent included the cost of constructing of state-of-the-art classrooms, computer labs, laboratories, staircases, music rooms, libraries, corridors, playgrounds, swimming pools, toilets, water and electricity supply systems, wastewater treatment systems among others.

A BJP Delhi delegation holds a copy of their police complaint against the AAP government over alleged irregularities in the construction of schools. (Photos | Parveen Negi, EPS)

“The BJP doesn’t want that the kids of poor people, who have migrated to the national capital from states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in search of livelihood, get quality education... due to the fear that these students will start questioning them on the state of education in these states,” he said. 

“We will spend Rs 25 lakh per room if that fulfils our objective of providing quality education to poor students. I am committed to it... even if somebody wants to send me to jail, I am not going to step back,” he asserted.

On Monday, Tiwari cited an RTI reply to claim that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had constructed 12,782 classrooms at a cost of Rs 2,892 crore and this could have been done by spending just Rs 800 crore.

He had also demanded the resignation of Sisodia, who is also the education minister. On Monday, the deputy chief minister had challenged the BJP to arrest him if he is found guilty in any financial irregularity. Later, Sisodia had tweeted a series of pictures showcasing the interiors of government schools, which, he claimed, “frightens” the saffron party. Later, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said Sisodia was indulging in a blame game to hide the ‘corruption’ that happened under him. 

“The MCD data which says per sq feet is only Rs 2,784 compared to Rs 8,800 of the Delhi government. Hence, the scam of Kejriwal and Sisodia stands exposed now. Also in MCD proposal, two toilet blocks and staircase is included in the construction cost. The AAP government should remove Sisodia to initiate a free and fair enquiry,” he asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manish Sisodia BJP AAP row BJP Arvind Kejriwal AAP
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp