Delhi's RTR flyover delayed again, this time due to signage  

NEW DELHI: The trial run that was to commence on the Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover has been delayed again as authorities are facing technical difficulties in installing signage on the 2.7-km stretch.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has held several meetings with Delhi Police for clearance while the safety audit is yet to be done.

“There are small signs which have delayed the trial run. We are facing technical difficulties with respect to these signs even though some of the major signs have been installed. Several meetings have taken place and are going on with Delhi Police to get clearance from them,” said GP Bhansal, superintending engineer, Flyover Circle 4, PWD.

Earlier, the PWD official had said that the trial run would be held in the first week of July, and the flyover would be inaugurated by the third week. However, there is no clarity on how long authorities will take to inaugurate the flyover, which has already missed over six deadlines in the past two and a half years.

The flyover has been built parallel to the existing RTR flyover and extends from Munirka to the Army Hospital Research And Referral on the Outer Ring Road. It will also connect various areas in South Delhi, including Saket, Hauz Khas, and Mehrauli, to the airport, besides helping reduce traffic in and around areas such as Vasant Kunj and RK Puram. More than 1 lakh residents are expected to benefit from from the flyover daily.