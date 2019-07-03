Home Cities Delhi

Pilot project for water conservation to take off at Yamuna floodplain

As most of the Yamuna floodplain land belongs to farmers, the government has formed a five-member committee to negotiate the broad contours of taking land on rent basis.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal briefs the media about the project.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal briefs the media about the project. (Photo | Naveen Kumar)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Tuesday launched a water conservation pilot project for the Yamuna floodplain as part of its measures to revive the rapidly depleting water table of the national capital.

As most of the floodplain land belongs to farmers, the government has formed a five-member committee to negotiate the broad contours of taking land on rent basis. The panel was asked to submit details by next Monday.   

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the work will be initiated soon but given that monsoon is about to hit the city, the full-fledged work will be started next year after a report is received about this pilot project.

“Small ponds will be made and when the Yamuna overflows during Monsoon, then the overflowing water will fill these ponds. Water will then percolate down and it will spread leading to an increase in the water table of these areas. The advantage will be that the government will have a firm basis to proceed on the full project next year as it will have a better idea through the pilot project this monsoon,” said Kejriwal. 

The Delhi government will require the help of some Central government agencies, about which Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was informed in a recent meeting with Kejriwal.

The Centre appears positive about the project and the Delhi government has requested that the concurrences be expedited given the fact that the Monsoon is approaching, he said.  

“The result of the pilot project will help us to form a clear idea about the success of this project. The report of the project consultant and IIT-Delhi indicates that this project will be a big success since the Yamuna has a vast floodplain and has a big potential for water conservation.”   Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed all the departments to mandatory install rainwater-harvesting system before monsoon hits Delhi.

