Delhi University 2nd cut-offs out; many courses full

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As Delhi University released its second cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses on Wednesday, there was bad news for those seeking admission for the Political Science Honours course, as 20 colleges have closed admissions for the unreserved category despite the high first cut-offs.

These colleges include Hindu, Ramjas, Miranda House, Lady Sri Ram, Zakir Husain and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.

Hindu College had pegged the highest first cut-off in the university with the minimum requirement of marks for Political Science Honours set at 99 per cent. Hindu College authorities said that as in the previous year, they had over-admitted students to the course, for which there are only 43 seats available, as there was no first come, first served policy.

At Hindu, seats for the unreserved category have been filled up for all courses except B.Com Honours and Economics Honours, with their cut-offs set at 97.75, 0.50 less than the first list, and 98.25, 0.25 less than the previous list, respectively.

At the most sought after college for commerce, Sri Ram College of Commerce, while the admissions for students from the unreserved, OBC, ST, and Person With Disability categories have been closed for BA (H) Economics, they are open for EWS, SC and Kashmiri Migrant categories, with the minimum requirement of marks set at 97.50 per cent, 94.25 per cent and 92.75 per cent, respectively.

The college will admit students to its B.Com Honours course, for which the second cut-off has been set at 98 per cent for the unreserved category, 0.50 per cent less than the first cut-off.

For the most popular course at the university—BA (H) English—admissions have been closed for the unreserved category in Hindu College, Miranda House, Moti Lal Nehru, Kalindi, Ramanujan, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm, and Dyal Singh colleges.

At Gargi, Hansraj and Kirorimal colleges, admissions to English Honours have been closed for the SC category, while at Hindu and Hansraj they have been closed for the ST category as well. For the same course, admissions have been closed only at four colleges, including Daulat Ram College and Lady Sri Ram.

For the BA programme, for which separate cut-offs were announced on the basis of subject combinations, the combinations of English and Economics, and English and Political Science proved to be the most sought after, with most seats for the unreserved category filled up.

The cut-offs this year for all the courses were a tad higher than in 2018. In the second list, there hasn’t been much decline in comparison with the first list.