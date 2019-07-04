Home Cities Delhi

Old Delhi's Lal Kuan limps back to normal

Anil Kumar Pandey, a priest at the Durga Temple, said some people were 'quite agitated' as the temple had been vandalised, 'but we didn’t want to stretch the issue any further'.

Published: 04th July 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Shoppers were back at the Lal Kuan Bazaar, signalling the return of normalcy after the communal flare-up.

Shoppers were back at the Lal Kuan Bazaar, signalling the return of normalcy after the communal flare-up. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Ghazala Ahmad & Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three days after a scuffle over a petty parking tiff between two individuals snowballed into a communal flare-up in Old Delhi’s Lal Kuan Bazaar, tensions seemed to have ebbed on Wednesday following the intervention of Hindu priests and Muslim preachers and the participation of an NGO in the effort to restore normality.

Activists involved with the NGO conducted a peace march in the area on the night after the incident.
An air of uneasy calm prevailed in the area for two days as it wore the look of a militarized zone. Around 1,000 police and CRPF personnel were deployed in the area to enforce peace.

ALSO READ: Communal tensions flare up in Old Delhi due to temple desecration, three held

However, things appeared to have limped back to normal on Wednesday, as shops opened and traffic movement was like it is on most days.

“The situation is now under control. Around four companies of security forces were deployed in the area today. Each company has about 60 personnel from police and paramilitary,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

Tara Chand Saxena, a member of the Aman Committee which has been working for peace in the area in the wake of the incident, said the police has assured action against the culprits. “We have been given assurance by the police that they would not spare the culprits. We have urged people to maintain peace. Both communities are working to sort things out and bring back amity,” Saxena said.

Anil Kumar Pandey, a priest at the Durga Temple, said some people were “quite agitated” as the temple had been vandalised, “but we didn’t want to stretch the issue any further”.

“We wanted to resolve the issue. We humbly asked outsiders and those belonging to the minority community not to fan tensions anymore,” Pandey said.

Mufti Mukarram, the Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid said, “We’re pained by what happened. Some outsiders did try to make things difficult, but the love that locals, across faiths, have for each other, helped us overcome this fear of discord.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Old Delhi Lal Kuan Bazaar Old Delhi communal tension
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp