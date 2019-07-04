Repairs on 363-year-old mosque Jama Masjid unfinished after 18 months

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Repairs to the Jama Masjid, the historic 363-year-old mosque, have come to an abrupt halt as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has failed to procure the required stone and scaffolding to facilitate conservation of its domes.

A senior official of the agency who is aware of the development said that the work was at a standstill because the private contractor awarded the tender to supply the stone and scaffolding had not provided the material yet.

“Until scaffolding is placed around the dome we can’t start the repair work. We have not been provided the stone yet. The work is stopped since October. Our concern is that if rains start, water seepage will cause further damage to the structure,” said the official, who requested anonymity.

Though the mosque is not on its list of protected monuments, the ASI has been carrying out the necessary repairs and conservation under a special arrangement since 1956. The last major conservation work was done in 2007.

The ASI, which is responsible for conservation of cultural monuments in the country, started a fresh round of repairs at the mosque, built by fifth Mughal emperor Shahjahan, in January 2018 after it was noted that the building needed urgent repairs as parts of its facade and internal structure were crumbling. A crucial component, the central dome, had also developed cracks.

“As the damage was brought to our notice, the work was taken up at the Mughal-era mosque in January last year. The central dome has been conserved and cleaned after proper pointing and fresh plastering. We will soon begin the remaining job as we manage to resolve the issue,” said the official.

The Delhi Wakf Board is the custodian of the mosque and had expressed its inability to carry out the repair work citing lack of funds and expertise.Besides damage to domes over the main prayer hall, several stones on the fortification walls are also damaged. Parts of the eaves of all four chhattris (dome-shaped pavilions) of the mosque are chipping, and marble finials on the smaller domes on the northern and southern gates are broken.

“We are to begin work on the southern dome. Without scaffolding, work at the dome is not possible because of their oval surface, which is just on the edge. A worker gets little space for movement, which can be risky,” said the official, who has been associated with conservation work at Jama Masjid.