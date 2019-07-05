Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP moves Lokayukta in ‘classroom scam’

The complaint was filed by Delhi BJP leaders including its spokesperson Harish Khurana and media relations head Neelkant Bakshi, on behalf of party president Manoj Tiwari.

BJP leaders outside Lokayukta Office before filing a complaint against Deputy CM Manish Sisodiya and minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday. ( Photo | Fatima Rezavi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP, which alleged a scam in the construction of classrooms in government schools, on Thursday filed a complaint with the Delhi Lokayukta against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and PWD minister Satyendar Jain.

In the complaint, Tiwari accused ministers in the Kejriwal government of abuse of position and corruption in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms in government schools.

Referring to an RTI reply, Tiwari and his party leaders on Monday alleged that there was a ‘scam’ of Rs 2,000 crore in construction of 12,748 classrooms.

They also filed a police complaint demanding a probe, on Tuesday.

Later, Sisodia, on Wednesday, sent a defamation notice to Tiwari, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and BJP MP Parvesh Verma, demanding their ‘unqualified’ apology for their ‘cooked up’ allegations against him.

The complaint by Tiwari said, “Construction of around 12,748 school rooms at very high and inflated cost is being carried out by Delhi government through various agencies.”

Reacting to the charge, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia dared Tiwari to have them arrested.

After receiving the criminal defamation notice, Tiwari hit back, saying, BJP leaders will not bow to pressure tactics.

Khurana promised city residents that the BJP will take this case to its logical end.

