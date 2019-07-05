DU admissions: BCom no more popular pick for aspiring undergraduates

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THERE seems to have been a marked shift in the course preference of students seeking admission to colleges affiliated to Delhi University this year.

BCom Honours, which was once arguably a widely popular option for aspiring undergrad, students has been relegated to the background, with the interest steadily veering towards Political Science and other Humanities courses.

The varsity, which opened its admission portal for undergraduate courses on May 30, has recorded many admissions in BCom Honours in some of the most sought after campuses in its fold.

Anirudh Prasad, a professor at Hindu College, said most students opting for Political Science this year want to have a crack at the civil services exam.

“There seems to be more craze around diplomacy and civil services. Despite the cut-off set at a steep 99 per cent, we admitted students beyond capacity,” he said.

Against 43 seats, the department admitted 84 candidates in the first cut-off.

Only EWS category seats are to be filled. For it, the college released a second cut-off of 97.75%.

The college had seats vacant only for BCom Honours and Economics Honours.

At Ramjas, only 9 students were admitted to BCom Honours, for which it had set its cut-off at 98%.

In striking contrast, the number of students admitted to Political Science, the cut-off for which was 97%, stands at 181.