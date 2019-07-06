Home Cities Delhi

2019 Union Budget : Eight-time rise in allocation for Delhi Metro

The Centre and the AAP government are already at loggerheads over Phase-IV, which has led to the project being further delayed, as its conditions cannot be accepted.

Published: 06th July 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

Representational image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Metro was allocated Rs 414.70 crore in the Union Budget, up from Rs 50 crore in the last fiscal.Finance Minister Nirmala Stharaman shared the details while presenting the Budget on Friday.

The Delhi Metro’s current operational span is 342 km with 250 stations.On March 8, the 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section — an extension of the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line — was made 
operational.

In February after the presentation of the Interim Budget 2019-20, sources in the DMRC had said that grant was given for work on Noida and Ghaziabad sections of the network. Recently, the Centre had asked the Delhi government to end the tussle over Delhi Metro’s Phase IV, which has led to the project being further delayed, as its conditions cannot be accepted.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra had written to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, seeking a review of the decision to stop the work and lift the embargo at the earliest in public interest. The Centre and the AAP government are already at loggerheads over free Metro rides for women.

On Friday, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was allocated Rs 17,713.93 crore for executing metro projects across the country, which was Rs 14,864.60 crore in the revised Union Budget of the previous fiscal. The government has set aside Rs 19,152 crore for Mass Rapid Transit System as against the previous Budget’s allocation of Rs 15,600 crore.

(Agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mass Rapid Transit System Delhi MRTS Delhi Metro Delhi Metro budget allocation Union Budget 2019 2019 Union Budget Delhi Metro Phase IV
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp