Delhi Police gets nearly Rs 7,500 crore under 2019 Union Budget

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Budget has allocated Rs 7,496.91 crore to the Delhi Police, an increase of Rs 290 crore over last year’s revised estimate.Last year, the Delhi Police was allotted Rs 7,206.91 crore.

Of the total amount allocated for the police force, Rs 7,274.28 crore was earmarked for its revenue section and Rs 222.63 crore for police infrastructure comprising offices and residential building projects. In the interim Budget announced on February, the Delhi Police was allocated Rs 7,881.77 crore, an increase of 6.40 per cent from the previous budget outlay.