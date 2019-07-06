Full of rhetoric and tokenism : Delhi Congress and AAP on 2019 Union Budget

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress and the AAP were not impressed by the maiden budget of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.The reactions were in total contrast to BJP’s local unit head Manoj Tiwari who claimed the Budget will realise the dreams of farmers, youth, women, and the poor. Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit said the Budget was full of rhetoric.

It was a disappointing budget - full of rhetoric and tokenism but devoid of substance. Being the capital of India, Delhi has not been getting its due over the last few budgets. #UnionBudget — Sheila Dikshit (@SheilaDikshit) July 5, 2019

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP and treasurer ND Gupta also said Delhi’s share in budget allocation remained unchanged, which is disappointing. “The budget allocation to Delhi has remained stagnant at a miserly Rs 325 crore since 2002, despite being one of the highest contributors to Income Tax. Delhi is being given step-motherly treatment by the central government,” Gupta said.

Swaraj India’s president Yogendra Yadav also said that the budget is disappointing. It is unfortunate that ‘zero budget’ has nothing for farmers - no new allocation or scheme, he said.” This is the first time that the finance minister did not mention any head. This is the same budget which was presented as interim budget in February 2019,” Yadav said.

But, Tiwari claimed this “historical budget” will work to improve the life of the last man in the queue. “Besides improvement in the field of education, the foreign students will also be given opportunities to study in India,” the Delhi BJP president asserted.