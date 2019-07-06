Home Cities Delhi

Full of rhetoric and tokenism : Delhi Congress and AAP on 2019 Union Budget

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav also criticised the budget as a 'Zero Budget' which has nothing for farmers.

Published: 06th July 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit(R). (File | Agencies)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit(R). (File | Agencies)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Congress and the AAP were not impressed by the maiden budget of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.The reactions were in total contrast to BJP’s local unit head Manoj Tiwari who claimed the Budget will realise the dreams of farmers, youth, women, and the poor. Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit said the Budget was full of rhetoric.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP and treasurer ND Gupta also said Delhi’s share in budget allocation remained unchanged, which is disappointing. “The budget allocation to Delhi has remained stagnant at a miserly Rs 325 crore since 2002, despite being one of the highest contributors to Income Tax. Delhi is being given step-motherly treatment by the central government,” Gupta said.

ALSO READ| 2019 Union Budget ignores AAP’s key demand

Swaraj India’s president Yogendra Yadav also said that the budget is disappointing. It is unfortunate that ‘zero budget’ has nothing for farmers - no new allocation or scheme, he said.” This is the first time that the finance minister did not mention any head. This is the same budget which was presented as interim budget in February 2019,” Yadav said. 

But, Tiwari claimed this “historical budget” will work to improve the life of the last man in the queue. “Besides improvement in the field of education, the foreign students will also be given opportunities to study in India,” the Delhi BJP  president asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Congress Union Budget 2019 2019 union budget Delhi BJP aap Sheila Dikshit ND Gupta Yogendra Yadav
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp