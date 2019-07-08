Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS, Safdarjung doctors express solidarity with striking medicos at LNJP hospital

The stir has been triggered by an alleged assault on a third-year post graduate student of Maulana Azad Medical College, who was on duty on Sunday night at the emergency department.

Published: 08th July 2019 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors of AIIMS and Safdarjung hospital have expressed solidarity with their colleagues at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital, who went on strike on Monday over an alleged assault on a medical student by an attendant of a patient.

The AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the the Health Minister to intervene in the matter and address the security concerns of the doctors so that they can continue serving patients.

The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) at the Delhi government-run LNJP hospital has claimed that the stir has been triggered by an alleged assault on a third-year post graduate student of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), who was on duty on Sunday night at the emergency department.

LNJP RDA president Saiket Jena has said that a patient was brought to the ER department and later died of some complications.

"An attendant then assaulted one of the doctors. In last few days, several such incidents of attack on doctors have taken place in the hospital premises. So, we have gone on a strike," he has said.

Stating that the ongoing violence against doctors in LNJP and MAMC is "worrisome and disheartening", the AIIMS RDA said there is a complete breakdown of law and order.

The RDA said the resident doctor on duty at LNJP sustained multiple bruises on the chest, right shoulder dislocation and injuries to the abdomen.

Similar incidents occurred multiple times in the last 10 days, thus making the residents difficult to work in such a hostile environment, the statement said.

"The government has failed to provide protection and justice to doctors. The AIIMS RDA condemns this in words and spirit. Keeping in view of our commitment towards safe and non violent working environment for residents, AIIMS RDA stands in support of our colleagues in LNJP Hospital and MAMC in New Delhi and stands in solidarity with our colleagues who are facing lethal violence and demands special security guards and CCTV cameras in all the emergencies and ICUs with immediate effect," the statement said.

As part of the strike, which started in the morning, both regular and emergencies services are currently shut, affecting patients at LNJP, the medical superintendent of the hospital said.

The main demand of the LNJP doctors is augmenting of security deployment, including having marshals in emergency department, Medical Superintendent Dr Kishore Singh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Doctors strike LNJP doctors strike Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital Safdarjung Hospital AIIMS
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp