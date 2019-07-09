Assured of more security, Delhi's LNJP doctors call off strike

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The doctors at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital went on strike on Monday following another incident of a doctor being assaulted by the family of a patient.

However, the strike was called off at 6 pm following a meeting with the state health department.

“One of our main demands was deployment of marshals and that was implemented on Monday. The government has assured on providing with more number of marshals within another month.

"So, we decided to call off the strike,” Dr Saikat Jena, President, LNJP told The Morning Standard.

Taking cognisance of the incident, state health minister Satyendar Jain said that the department secretary has instructed to take steps ensuring safety and security of the doctors.

“We condemn any sort of attack on doctors. Institutional FIR has been registered against yesterday’s decision. We are ready for installing CCTVs inside rooms where patients visit. Marshalls will also be soon deployed,” he added.

Delhi Health Secretary Sanjeev Khirwar said that as many as 48 marshalls will be deployed eventually, 16 in each of the three shifts across the hospital campus.

According to the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of LNJP, a resident doctor was beaten by the family of an out-going patient at 11:30 pm on Sunday.

Hospital officials had earlier confirmed that in the morning, both regular and emergencies services were shut.

ALSO READ: Doctors at LNJP hospital go on strike

Various hospitals associated with LNJP like Maulana Azad Medical College, GB Pant, Gurunanak Eye Center, Sushrut Trauma Center joined in the strike.

This sudden strike left many patients affected at LNJP, which is one of Delhi’s biggest government-run hospitals.

The RDA of LNJP in a letter addressed to the Chief Medical Officer stated that the resident doctor who was physically assaulted has sustained multiple bruises over chest apart from a dislocated shoulder.

“Similar incidents occurred multiple times in last two weeks, thus making us difficult to work in such a hostile environment.

"We have repeatedly requested for the renewal of marshalls but of no use. So under these circumstances, we are forced to go on indefinite strike including both emergency and routine services from June 8, from 9.00 am,” said the letter.

The Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS also wrote letters to the chief minister and health minister Satyender Jain. The letter stated that the ongoing and worsening of violence against doctors is worrisome and disheartening.

Doctors at AIIMS express solidarity

“Keeping in view of our commitment towards safe and non violent working environment for residents, AIIMS RDA stands in support of our colleagues in LNJP Hospital and MAMC in New Delhi and stands in solidarity with our colleagues who are facing lethal violence and demands special security guards and CCTV cameras in all the emergencies and ICUs with immediate effect,” the AIIMS RDA statement said.