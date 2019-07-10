Delhi Development Authority to offer flats for EWS at big discount

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday approved a proposal to reduce the price of flats in Narela for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), offered in the online housing scheme 2019 launched in March, up to 40 per cent of the construction cost.

A statement issued by the Authority on Tuesday said that taking into consideration the fact that the income criterion for the allottees in the EWS category is Rs 3 lakh per annum, it was considered appropriate to reduce the cost of the flats by offering 40 per cent concession on the construction cost.

In the latest scheme, about 7,000 EWS category flats are available for sale.

The decision was taken in a DDA meeting on Tuesday chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

“Forty per cent concession is for 6,536 EWS flats in pockets 1A, 1B and 1C, and 10 per cent concession in construction cost for the same category flats in pockets G7 and G8, Sector V, also in Narela. The offer to the economically weaker section is a one-time measure,” said a DDA official.

Each EWS unit in Narela costs about Rs 10.4 lakh.

“The modified rates would apply to the allottees in the current scheme. In case of leftover flats, they would be re-advertised soon at reduced rates. This will help make these flats available at concessional rates to the economically weaker section,” said the official.