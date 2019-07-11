Home Cities Delhi

BJP MP Parvesh Verma meets Delhi LG, submits a list of 54 mosques allegedly located on government land

Verma had written a letter to Baijal last month and alleged that mosques and graveyards were mushrooming on government land, road sides and vacant spaces.

Published: 11th July 2019 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Parvesh_Verma_BJP

Delhi BJP's Parvesh Verma (Photo | Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma/Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who had recently claimed that mosques and graveyards were mushrooming on government land, met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday and handed him a list of 54 such alleged encroachments in the city.

Verma had written a letter to Baijal last month and alleged that mosques and graveyards were mushrooming on government land, road sides and vacant spaces.

He had demanded immediate action in this regard.

In a memorandum to Baijal, the West Delhi MP said he personally conducted a survey of such areas where graveyards and mosques have come up on government land belonging to Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Gram Sabha, flood department, DDA and municipal corporations, which were meant for community facilities like parks and public toilets.

"My survey establishes 54 cases of encroachment for mosques and graveyards identified on government land in West Delhi constituency as well as other parts of Delhi," he said in his memorandum.

Verma reiterated his demand for formation of committees having concerned district magistrates and officials in them for conducting an official survey of the alleged encroachments.

Taking cognizance of Verma's charge, Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) has set up a fact-finding committee to cross check his claim.

The five-member committee headed by social activist Ovais Sultan Khan is conducting its own survey.

"We are visiting various parts of the city to compile our report.

It is expected to be out by the end of next week," Khan told PTI.

Expressing his reservation over the BJP MP's claim, chairman of the Commission Zafarul Islam Khan had said that illegal construction on government land is an old problem in Delhi but making it an issue related to a particular religious community is wrong.

The way this issue has been raised, it appears to be an effort to build an atmosphere "against a certain community" which is not acceptable, he had said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parvesh Verma mosque on government land
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp