Home Cities Delhi

Delhi girl Isha selected for internship at International Court of Justice

ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, offers internships for one to three months to students and young professionals who are in the early stages of their careers.

Published: 11th July 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Isha Kanth outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Isha Kanth outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi girl Isha Kanth has made India proud after being selected for a prestigious internship with the International Court of Justice.

The 20-year-old, who did her higher secondary in humanities from Sanskriti School, Delhi, is pursuing her graduation in law at Queen Mary University, London. 

The ICJ internship is offered to just two candidates from across the world. Isha’s father Pratyush Kanth, while speaking to this newspaper, said that his daughter wanted to work in India for the poor and the marginalised after completing her master’s course. 

“Isha did an internship last year when she took children from Bihar to the Delhi High Court and told them about judicial procedures and fundamental rights and duties. I am sure all that work must have counted a great deal with the ICJ,” Kanth said.

The ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, offers internships for one to three months to students and young professionals who are in the early stages of their careers. The interns get an opportunity to put their knowledge and experience into practice while performing certain tasks for the Court under the supervision of registry officials.

Kanth said that the internship at ICJ would give Isha the opportunity to see legal luminaries from different parts of the world.“This will give her a chance to see the legal system from close quarters and help her all through her life. Isha has always been keen on working for children. Let’s see how she pursues it,” he said.

Kanth said that it was a matter of pride for the entire family, adding that Isha was a private person who informed them about her achievement only after getting a confirmation letter. Isha’s inclination for law came from her grandfather and uncle, who were both prominent lawyers, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICJ internship Isha Kanth International Court of Justice
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp