Delhi girl Isha selected for internship at International Court of Justice

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi girl Isha Kanth has made India proud after being selected for a prestigious internship with the International Court of Justice.

The 20-year-old, who did her higher secondary in humanities from Sanskriti School, Delhi, is pursuing her graduation in law at Queen Mary University, London.

The ICJ internship is offered to just two candidates from across the world. Isha’s father Pratyush Kanth, while speaking to this newspaper, said that his daughter wanted to work in India for the poor and the marginalised after completing her master’s course.

“Isha did an internship last year when she took children from Bihar to the Delhi High Court and told them about judicial procedures and fundamental rights and duties. I am sure all that work must have counted a great deal with the ICJ,” Kanth said.

The ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, offers internships for one to three months to students and young professionals who are in the early stages of their careers. The interns get an opportunity to put their knowledge and experience into practice while performing certain tasks for the Court under the supervision of registry officials.

Kanth said that the internship at ICJ would give Isha the opportunity to see legal luminaries from different parts of the world.“This will give her a chance to see the legal system from close quarters and help her all through her life. Isha has always been keen on working for children. Let’s see how she pursues it,” he said.

Kanth said that it was a matter of pride for the entire family, adding that Isha was a private person who informed them about her achievement only after getting a confirmation letter. Isha’s inclination for law came from her grandfather and uncle, who were both prominent lawyers, he said.