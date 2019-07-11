Delhi University special drive to fill vacant seats, encourage SC, ST, EWS category applicants

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As seats for the reserved categories in most colleges and courses are filling up slowly, the University of Delhi will start a special drive to encourage the admissions to SC, ST and EWS categories most likely after the fourth cut-off is released, an academic council member said. Academic Council Member Rasal Singh told this newspaper that during the Special Drive, the university will consider cases of those who were left out.

“For someone who met the criteria in the first list but didn’t come up for admissions, the university will re-open the window. This particularly benefits outstation candidates, who are at times, unaware and miss the opportunity,” he said. Otherwise, going by the university rules, those who meet the criteria in the first list and don’t come for admission are not eligible in the second list.

“If seats go vacant, we go for such drives. We announce the number of seats available. If you have applied and are still interested, we call a list solely for the reserved categories. There are special cut-offs for the colleges and courses available,” Sukanta Dutta, OSD-Admissions, said.

Such drives to fill up vacant seats under reserved categories were conducted in previous years as well but will be happening for the first time for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, which was introduced this year, following government orders.

For the admission of EWS candidates, the university had earlier made it compulsory to submit income and asset certificates with the application forms but later made it easier for the category by allowing them to apply with the acknowledgement receipt.

The vacant seats for SC and ST categories are interchangeable. If the seats are not filled even after the drive, the university calls for fresh registrations. Till Wednesday, the university admitted 50,989 students in all categories.