Home Cities Delhi

EWS quota seats in Delhi University mostly vacant due to high cut-offs

Data available on Delhi University's official website says the admissions in the EWS category have been really slow: only 27 per cent seats have been filled after the second cut-off.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Only 27 per cent of seats have been filled in the newly introduced economically weaker section (EWS) quota for students in the prestigious Delhi University due to an unexpected problem: high marks needed for admission into various courses.

When the central government announced a 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions in EWS category in January, many students who were preparing for the Class 12 exams celebrated.

But data available on Delhi University's official website says the admissions in the EWS category have been really slow: only 27 per cent seats have been filled after the second cut-off.

A total of 1,527 students have taken admission in undergraduate courses in EWS category though it has 5,600 seats.

Students and professors blame it on the high 'cut-offs', or the minimum marks needed for admission which were almost as high as those meant for general category students.

The university has already enrolled students for over 80 per cent of its overall seat share: 50,989 students have got admission against the available 62,000 seats till July 10.

For instance, the third cut-off for admissions in B.A. Economic (Hon) in Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) was as high as 97.25 per cent for EWS category.

Although the admissions for Economics (Hon) were closed after the first cut-off, some seats for SC, EWS and Kashmiri migrants were still open. The EWS had the highest cut-off.

The scenario was the same in most colleges.

In Ramjas College, the cut-off percentage for admissions in Economics (Hon) was almost the same for both general category (97.50) and EWS (97).

In English (Hon), the general category cut-off was 96 per cent and that for EWS 95.50 in Ramjas College. Sections like OBC (92.75), ST (88.75) and PwD (Person with Disability) (88.75) had comparatively low cut-off marks.

"In the initial cut-offs, the admission were very slow in EWS category. The students have complained about the high cut-offs," a senior faculty who manages admissions said.

The official added that the trends might change in the later cut-off lists when the colleges face empty seats.

This year, the university got 9,091 applications in EWS category for 5,600 seats.

Set up in 1922, Delhi University is the one of the biggest and most respected universities in India. It has 77 affiliated colleges and five other institutions spread across the city as well as 16 faculties and 86 departments.

Following the government orders, the university had facilitated a 10 per cent increase in seats this year to accommodate EWS candidates in the general category. After which, the total number of seats in the university rose to 62,000 from 56,000.

To accommodate the 10 per cent EWS quota, the university is increasing its student intake by 25 per cent.

This will be implemented in two phases. While academic year 2019-20 will see a 10 per cent rise, another 15 per cent increase will take place in 2020-21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi University  DU cutoffs EWS quota
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp