Court summons three Delhi MLAs in defamation suit

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal fixed July 30 as the date for personal appearance in the case.

Published: 12th July 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Special MP-MLA court on Friday summoned BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Misra as accused in a defamation complaint filed by Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain.

Hussain filed the complaint after the three levelled false allegations against him in connection with a case regarding the felling of around 16,000 tress in the national capital.

The Minister contended that the three leaders had made unsubstantiated allegations that Hussain got Rs 23 crore for compensatory plantation of trees under the Colony Redevelopment Project but did nothing.

Hussain had earlier sent a legal notice to the three MLAs but later filed a complaint against them under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

