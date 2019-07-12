Delhi's psychedelic rock band Genesis to perform at Vasant Kunj's Monkey Bar on July 12

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

They are not just about rock or pop, instead they work on a mix of all genres that they have grown up listening to. And it is this what sets apart Genesis band.

With their show lined up for today at the Monkey Bar, Vasant Kunj, they take some time off for a quick conversation.

Talking about what the audience should look forward to in today’s performance, Malan, the vocalist, says, “We are belting out the most loved songs from old to new with flavours of rock n roll, pop-rock and psychedelic rock.

"We also have some fun and fast songs to make it more groovy. Along with it, we will also be performing a couple of ‘non-cheesy’ Hindi songs to bring in some variety and mood to the show.”

Their lineup usually is dictated by the place they are playing at.

“We play a mix of genres depending on the venue. During some shows, we even have to sing songs on the spot which are not part of the prepared set list,” shares Kenny who plays the guitar.

The four-member band that was officially formed in January this year, is originally from Manipur but it was here in Delhi that the members met each other through mutual friends in the music circuit.

With various anecdotes to share, Stevekid who plays the drums says, “The journey has been great so far. It has been a rollercoaster with lots of fun and funny incidents to look back on. At a performance, our bassist was in such a great mood that he started headbanging. However, he lost his balance and fell on the stage while playing.”

But like every story, this one too has its shades of grey.

“Since everyone has other jobs or projects they are working on, it difficult for us to balance this out. However, our biggest challenge now is to find the right time to get together and work on our original compositions,” adds Stevekid.

The inspiration of the band’s music comes from their rigorous experimentation of incorporating rock, pop, Sufi and jazz influences into their music. However, they are yet to bring in the Manipuri flavour in their work. “We play neutral music of people’s choice,” says Mung on the bass.

He also believes that the industry has changed a lot over the years.

“People have realised that attending a live show is a uniquely energetic experience. Western instruments (guitar, drum, Cajon) have found a special place in Indian music be it in blending with Sufi, folk or Bollywood. Western style of music has also found acceptance slowly in terms of chords, bass guitar etc.”

Next on their list is to be performing for the forthcoming music festivals and reach out to a wider audience.

What: Live at the Pyramid with Genesis

When: July 12

Where: Monkey Bar, Plot No 11, Pocket C 6 & 7, Commercial Complex Vasant Kunj

Time: 9:00pm

Number: 011 41095155