Delhi's sadar bazar gets modern toilet complex rebuilt by traders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking small steps toward giving Sadar Bazar a new look, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation inaugurated a modern toilet complex in its Deputy Ganj area which was reconstructed by the trader’s association and will be maintained by the same body as well.

Sudhir Kumar Jain, President of Steels and Utensils Traders Association told this newspaper that the North civic body has signed an MoU with the trader’s body to rebuild four toilets in the said zone.

“The existing ones had hygiene issues and were not in good shape. We have adopted these four toilets out of which two have been reconstructed. We didn’t take any money from the municipal corporation for constructing the toilets and maintenance of these is also our responsibility,” Jain mentioned.

Jain further said that the association was trying to take up the responsibility for rebuilding the toilets for the last five years.

Costing around Rs 5 lakh, these toilets both for men and women have been designed by architects.

Praising the step, Standing Committee of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Jai Prakash said that more such work should be taken up the traders.

Sadar Bazar Trader Association President Devraj Baweja mentioned that the market lacks proper toilets, especially for women and steps like this, will increase the convenience of visitors.