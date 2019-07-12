Property dealer shot at by bike-borne men in Delhi's Dwarka

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A part-time property dealer, in her late twenties, was shot at by two unidentified bike-borne assailants on Thursday, police said. The victim was identified as Kiran Bala, a resident of Dwarka Sector 12.

The victim was attacked when she was travelling alone in her car near Dwarka’s Radission Hotel.

Police suspect that the incident could have been a fallout of a property or matrimonial dispute.

A senior police officer said that a call reporting the incident at the hotel’s roundabout was received around 8 am. A police team reached the spot and she was rushed to the Venkateshwara hospital for treatment.

Out of the shots fired, one of the bullets struck Bala in her neck and the other one on the hand.

She is not in a condition to give a statement.

Eyewitnesses told police that Bala lost consciousness after the bullet hit her in the neck and she lost consciousness. “After that, her car hit a pavement,” the officer said.

The accused, unidentified as of now, chased her car and opened fire while she was driving.

“She was critically injured and is admitted at the hospital’s ICU (Intensive Care Unit),” the officer said.

“He (her husband) has been detained and is being questioned,” he said.