Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court orders work started on Delhi Metro Phase-IV

In the last hearing, SC was told that the Delhi Metro Phase-IV was critical and all pending issues should be resolved soon.

Published: 12th July 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed authorities to start work on Delhi Metro's 104-km Phase-IV project which had been hit by a feud between the Centre and the Delhi government.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta gave the ruling.

In the last hearing, the court was told that the project was "critical" and all pending issues should be resolved soon.

The bench was informed about an Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) report which said the project had been held up since 2014 when it was submitted to the Centre for approval.

The EPCA report pointed out to a stalemate in the discussions between the central and Delhi governments due to different financial aspects of the project.

The Delhi government had said that Delhi Metro would not start work on Phase-IV till the issues related to operational loss, repayment of the Japan International Cooperation Agency's loan, sharing of land cost and taxes and more were resolved.

The Centre on Friday told the court that funding for the project had been done as per the Metro Rail Policy of August 2017.

The government also said that metro projects of other cities had been sanctioned on the same financial pattern as Delhi Metro Phase-IV.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Delhi Metro Delhi Delhi Metro Phase IV
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Trivandrum man grew a mini forest on 3 cents of land!
First water tank special train from Jolarpet to Chennai with 50 wagons. | Express News Service
Relief for parched Chennai as water train arrives from Jolarpet
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England | AP
England through to World Cup final after thrashing Australia
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp