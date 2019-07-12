Women police personnel patrol Delhi University's south campus on scooters 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has deployed its women staffers on scooters to ensure the safety and security of women in Delhi University’s South Campus during the admission season.

They also beefed up security arrangements outside and around other DU colleges.

Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said that security in both North and South campuses and outside other colleges was stepped up as scores of candidates approached the institutions for their admission.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, south, Vijay Kumar said that eight to 10 women were deployed in South Campus.

“During the admission season, we generally deploy policemen. This year, we have beefed up security arrangements,” the DCP said.

The DCP said that a good number of women candidates come from outside Delhi to take admission in the university and appropriate arrangements have been made to ensure their safety.

“Our women personnel have been deployed for patrolling on scooters. Male officers are patrolling all the time. They (women officers) can coordinate with them in the event of an emergency,” he added.

He said that the women personnel were deployed a week back.

“There have been no incidents of harassment. Also, we have a tie-up with the principals of various college. So, if there is any incident, we are alerted,” the officer said.