Delhi government orders signage for 511 new autorickshaw stands

Published: 13th July 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kailash Gahlot

Transport Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot addressing the media during a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an effort to make travel easy for the public, the Delhi government has issued orders for installation of signage at 511 new autorickshaw stands so that it is easy for people to locate the nearest stand.  The announcement was made by Revenue and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday. 

“On the people’s demand and to ease the problem of traffic congestion, the Delhi government has marked a huge number of stands for autorickshaws in the city.

"The Delhi government has now issued orders to the PWD, all DMs and other stakeholder agencies to install boards at the marked auto stands along with other materials for the identification of the marked auto stands so that it becomes easy for the commuters to locate the stand,” Gahlot said while addressing a press conference. ​

The minister said a committee had been formed for marking the auto stands. “The committee comprised all the road owning agencies, including the Delhi Police.

It was ensured that the new auto stands don’t pose a problem for the people or cause any kind of problem to the traffic movement.

The system of GPS coordinates has also been included in the plan for these auto stands so that it is easy for people to locate the stands,” he said.

In view of the problem of traffic congestion, not more than five autorickshaws would be allowed at a stand at any given point of time, so that there is no hindrance to traffic movement, he said.

Gahlot requested the traffic police to cooperate with the Delhi government in running these stands. The minister said that the demand for marked autorickshaw stands had been pending for long.

Stands on Google Maps

The new stands will be notified on the websites of the Delhi government, DTC, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and other departments.

They will also be notified on Google Maps with the help of the coordinates of the stands. Information about the stands would also be shared on the Delhi government’s Poocho app.

