Drains to be built by Delhi PWD to prevent flooding 

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To prevent frequent waterlogging in the walled city, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to build a separate stormwater drain network in the area to divert the rainwater to Yamuna.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), which was held to review the ongoing Chandni Chowk redevelopment project.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NMC), PWD and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) have been tasked with preparing the plan for the drainage network for the roads and streets in Shahjahanabad.

A senior Delhi government official, who attended the meeting on Wednesday, said that while discussing measures to meet eventualities during rains, all stakeholders had agreed that the area needs to have a network of stormwater drain in Chandni Chowk area as a permanent solution to stop mixing of rainwater with sewage and stagnation of water in the 17th century bazaar designed by Mughal princess Jahanara.

“The PWD will construct the drain on the Chandni Chowk main road and the same shall be connected with the separate network of stormwater drain in the area, in accordance with directives issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

"As the engineer-in-chief of PWD had informed that a dedicated stormwater drain is a long-term plan and may require four-five years, the agencies concerned have been directed to make a plan for the same,” the official said.

As per the tribunal order, stormwater cannot be released into sewer lines. Representatives of DJB flagged the NGT order in a previous meeting after the SRDC suggested linking of stormwater with sewer lines to avert waterlogging in the market and adjoining bylanes this monsoon.

"Because of the redevelopment work, a major portion of the main road, from Red fort crossing to Fatehpuri mosque, is dug up and drains are damaged.

“We needed to take measures to prevent a possible mess in Chandni Chowk caused by accumulation of rainwater. Though the DJB initially refused permission to allow rainwater to its sewer lines, it has agreed to temporary connections. The agencies concerned have been asked to work on a plan to create a separate strom water network in the walled city,” the official said.

A representative of another stakeholder said establishing a network for rainwater outflow will require coordination from NMC.

Therefore, the civic body official was asked to look into the matter.

“Bylanes leading the main Chandni Chowk road are under the North municipal corporation. Hence, the corporation will need to have its own network for rainwater, which will be connected to the drain to be built by the PWD,” he said.

The PWD has placed water pumps at seven locations to drain out rainwater and set up a control room to monitor public grievances redressal in a time-bound manner. “After complaints from traders’ association, proper barricading at the project site is being done and safe cemented pedestrian crossovers with signage are being made. Directions have been issued to clear debris from the site by Sunday,” a PWD official said.

Redevelopment plan of old Delhi: Progress so far