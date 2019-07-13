Three dead in fire at factory in east Delhi's Jhilmil

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three people, including two women, were killed in a massive fire at a hardware factory in the national capital on Saturday, police said.

The fire broke out at the factory manufacturing household tools and equipment in Shahdara's Jhilmil industrial area around 9 am, according to fire officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said two women and a man died in the fire.

According to the fire officials, the information about the blaze was received at 9.25 am and 31 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire officials said rescue operations were underway and they were trying to ascertain if more persons were trapped in the building.

In January last year, 17 people -- 10 women and seven men -- were killed in a massive blaze at a firecracker storage unit in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area.