ABVP protests against Delhi University VC over 'inclusion of objectionable material' in syllabus

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ABVP Monday staged a protest against the Delhi University vice-chancellor over inclusion of "objectionable and unilateral material" in the new syllabus of some courses.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said it condemns the efforts made by some departments of the varsity to impose the "leftist ideological agenda" on students.

It demanded that the alleged biased articles on "nationalist organisations and objectionable content on Hindu religion" be removed.

A member of the varsity's academic council alleged that an updated syllabus of English Journalism course contains chapters on the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and lynching incidents with an attempt to target the RSS and its affiliate organisations.

The member also claimed the updated syllabus for English has a story named 'Maniben alias Bibijaan' by Shilpa Paralkar on the 2002 Gujarat riots, and papers like 'Literature in Caste' and 'Interrogating Queerness' which allegedly depicted a wrong picture of the right-wing outfit and Indian culture.

Delhi University Students' Union president Shakti Singh said, "We will not allow Left to impose propaganda in the Delhi University. Lies and biased articles have to be removed from the new syllabus."