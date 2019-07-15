Home Cities Delhi

Canadian IndiGo employee robbed near Delhi Cantonment

The victim requested the driver to drop him nearby, where his company cab was waiting, for a fare of Rs 100.

NEW DELHI: A Canadian employed with IndiGo airline was allegedly robbed of over Rs 1 lakh by three men on a taxi he had boarded near Delhi Cantt area here, police said Monday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of July 12 and July 13 when Mohammad Mehdu Ghanzanfani, a captain with the airline, was waiting for his company cab, police said.

"Unable to trace his cab, the victim walked a few metres and arrived at gate number 2 of a metro station near Delhi Cantt area.

While he was speaking to his cab driver over phone, a taxi driver approached him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said.

The victim requested the driver to drop him nearby, where his company cab was waiting, for a fare of Rs 100, the officer said.

When Ghanzanfani sat in the taxi, there were already two people besides the driver.

After the vehicle crossed Mehram Nagar, they forcibly took his debit card, visa card and asked for their PIN codes, the officer added.

They withdrew Rs 1 lakh using his debit card and took away USD 302 (approximately Rs 20,500) and Rs 12,000 from his wallet, the DCP said.

After robbing the victim, they dropped him on Mahipalpur flyover, the officer said.

Later, he returned home and filed a complaint at IGI police station.

He also shared the last few digits of the taxi's number plate which helped police to identify the vehicle, the officer said.

Police said efforts are being made to nab the accused and they have scanned through CCTV footages.

