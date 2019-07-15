Chapters on Muzaffarnagar riots, lynchings in DU journalism syllabus sparks row

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The updated syllabus of the English Journalism course at Delhi University has been alleged to target the RSS and its affiliate organisations with chapters on Muzaffarnagar riots and lynching incidents.

A member of the university’s academic council has alleged that the source material of such chapters has been taken from “biased” news portals which have often criticised the government.

Rasal Singh, the varsity’s academic council member, said, “They are targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliate organisations, even our prime minister. I will raise the issue in the Academic Council meeting on Monday and ensure it is not passed,” he said.

Sources said the issue had been flagged by the undergraduate syllabus revision panel and the contentious parts will be revised.