Kejriwal government to distribute free safety kits to sanitation workers in Delhi

Kejriwal also spoke about the work done by his government on potable water supply in the city.

Published: 15th July 2019 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 05:19 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a workshop organised by the Delhi Jal Board at Talkatora Stadium. ( Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said his government will give free safety kits to sanitation workers in the national capital.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Delhi Jal Board at Talkatora Stadium, he said it feels dejected to hear about the deaths of sanitation workers.

"We are concerned about the lives of sanitation workers and will give free safety kits to those working in Delhi so that no mishaps happen," Kejriwal said.

Around 4,000 workers joined the workshop. "We have organised one-day workshop to enhance the skills of sanitation workers and make them aware about the use of safety kits.

There are around 12,000 sanitation workers with DJB and around 4,000 joined the workshop," said Vice Chairman of DJB Dinesh Mohaniya. "Earlier, there were only 50 per cent sewer lines in Delhi and in our tenure, it has gone up to 80 per cent," the chief minister claimed.

Kejriwal also spoke about the work done by his government on potable water supply in the city.

"In the last 70 years, only 58 per cent colonies in Delhi had the facility of potable water supply lines but we have increased it to 93 per cent and in the next one year, every colony would have it," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal sanitation workers Delhi sanitation workers
