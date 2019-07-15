Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra files petition in Delhi Assembly seeking Arvind Kejriwal's disqualification

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra Monday filed a petition in the Delhi assembly seeking disqualification of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the House.

He told reporters that he filed the petition on basis of anti-party activities of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Kejriwal.

"I have petitioned that Kejriwal has campaigned for (TMC supremo) Mamta Banerjee, (TDP chief) Chandrababu Naidu among others, so Kejriwal's membership (as an MLA) be cancelled," Mishra said.

However, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the move has no meaning as a petition in the Delhi assembly can be filed by leader of the legislative party which is Kejriwal himself.

"Or the petition can be filed with permission from the leader of the legislative party which is again Kejriwal," he told PTI.