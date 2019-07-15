Home Cities Delhi

Vote for BJP for development of Delhi, urges FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Taking dig at AAP, Sitharaman says blaming others for own failures will not work

Published: 15th July 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 07:49 AM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma and BJP vice president Shyam Jaju during a group housing societies’ convention | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday urged residents of Delhi to vote for her party in the Assembly elections due next year for better administration and development in the national capital.

Giving the example of a three-dial combination lock, the minister said that the first and last dials—the Centre and the municipal corporations—were in the right positions, but the middle one, (the Delhi government) was not working. 

“It is up to the voter to choose the three-digit secret code for the lock to open so that the capital gets good administration,” she said. Without naming the Aam Aadmi Party government, Sitharaman said that blaming others for one’s own failures would not work.

“Saying that you are not letting us work, those who are saying such things... is not correct. This is wrong,” she said.  She was speaking during a convention of group housing societies at Talkatora Stadium. The event was organised by Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel to highlight the issues of the societies.

Underlining that developing waterfronts brings a different dimension to urban living, Sitharaman accused the Delhi government of not being concerned about the rejuvenation and cleaning of the river Yamuna. Addressing the gathering, Goel said that after his meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal regarding the grievances of people living in group housing societies, an order had been issued to the Delhi Development Authority to begin a survey of the societies to amend the policies concerning their redevelopment. 

“The preparatory survey would entail determining the present conditions of societies and flats, plot size, status of civic amenities, and issues faced in converting plots to freehold, among other things,” he said. 
According to Goel, more than 10 lakh residents live in 1,200 group housing societies in the national capital.

The Rajya Sabha member said that the redevelopment of housing societies was another opportunity to turn Delhi into a smart city as the new apartments would be equipped with parking facilities, community centres, water harvesting systems and all other amenities that the current apartments lack.

