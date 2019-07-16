AIIMS to get new unit for reconstruction surgeries on burn patients

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fifth floor of Rajkumari building at AIIMS was packed with patients eagerly waiting for the surgeon, Dr Maneesh Singhal, Head of Department, Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery, to show up for his usual afternoon round at the OPD of the plastic surgery department.“It is only when they see my face that my patients are assured that their visit won’t be futile. They know that their problems would be addressed,” Singhal beamed as began examining his patients.

He said the AIIMS sees a turnout of around 8,000 patients per year at the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery.“More than 3,000 patients are operated on every year. Most of the patients turning up here suffer from birth defects — nose a bit out of shape or upper lip joined to the skin. Our new building will be better equipped to treat such cases,” the surgeon told this newspaper.

By the end of this year, the country’s premier healthcare facility will have a dedicated building catering to the rising count of OPD patients. It will also be equipped with improved facilities for surgeries. The staff strength of the department, which is currently at 25, will be augmented to 90. Around 100 beds will be dedicated to treat such patients.

“For reconstructive surgeries on burn patients, we need a good ICU, availability of blood and good artificial skin and a team of efficient paramedical staff. Separate, hygienic rooms are required for burn surgery patients, as they give them better chances of healing faster. AIIMS currently doesn’t have facilities for burn injuries. However, the new building will have all the required amenities,” Singhal said.