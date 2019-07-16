Home Cities Delhi

Enrol online for entrance-based DU courses

The admission committee will sit down for a meeting on Tuesday to plan post-graduate admissions. 

Delhi University

By MUDITA Girotra
NEW DELHI: The candidates, seeking admission to entrance-based courses at the University of Delhi, may not have to come to the city as their enrollment will be held online, according to the decision taking by officials in the admission committee meeting on Monday. 

Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Admissions Sukanta Dutta told this newspaper that the candidates will be required to come down to Delhi only at the time of the verification of their documents. “We want to change the admission mode this time. It should be done without the presence of students so they don’t need to come to the college,” he said, adding that the entire process from enrolment will be done via the online portal except for document verification. 

“This is to speed up the process because we are already late,” he added.  
The results of the entrance tests of these undergraduate courses are likely to be out by July 17 and the new 
session will begin on July 22. The total number of admissions for merit-based courses was 58,558 till Monday after 1,577 withdrawals. 

The entrance based undergraduate courses at the university are B.A (Honours) Music; B.Tech (IT and Mathematical Innovations); B.A (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication; B.Sc in Physical Education, Health Education and Sports; Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed); B.A (Honours) Humanities and Social Sciences; B.A (Honours) Business Economics; BBA (Financial Investment Analysis); BMS (Bachelor of Management Studies); B.P.Ed; B.Ed and Five Year Integrated Course in Journalism (English).

Teachers protest hasty EWS recruitment
Hundreds of Delhi University teachers protested the “hasty” implementation of EWS quota in recruitment of teaching staff, outside the Vice Chancellor’s office on Monday. Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) president Rajib Ray said the rash implementation of EWS reservation is going to result in the displacement of hundreds of ad-hoc teachers. He demanded the University, MHRD and UGC consider the deferment of reservation till such time as additional posts are sanctioned. The strike called by Delhi University Teachers’ Association will resume on Tuesday.

