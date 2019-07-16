Home Cities Delhi

On a beauty trail

In the last few years, the beauty industry has become wonderfully inclusive.

Published: 16th July 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Nascimento Pinto
Express News Service

In the last few years, the beauty industry has become wonderfully inclusive. Body positivity being the keyword, the very stereotypes of what models should look like are being slowly rewritten.
On those lines, Indian supermodel Nicole Faria (Miss Earth 2010), in collaboration with AXN has launched a body positive campaign called, ‘You Have It In You’. As the show is set to be telecast later this month, we chat with the campaign manager, Faria.

Ask her what makes the show different, and the 28-year-old supermodel says, “Next Top Model is an amazing platform for girls from different walks of life to realise their aspirations, as well as an opportunity to cultivate wide reach and confidence in the industry.”

The show, which has offshoots like Australia’s Next Top Model, helps groom aspiring contestants on walking, fitness, eating right, posture and more. Nicole says adding, “For me, fashion weeks are the most fun because I get to meet new designers and old friends and rock the funkiest outfits. It is also hectic because of the crazy hours running around in heels, fittings, and multiple hair and make-up changes all packed into five days.”

Being in the fashion industry for around 15 years, Faria has seen it change from the time she started at 13. Earlier, many models did not find success because of their height, weight and colour, but that is slowly changing. “Successful models of different races, skin tones and even sizes are proliferating and this is definitely a positive change,” Nicole highlights, while adding that she is totally for the body positivity movement.

She adds that it is also necessary to stay healthy by eating nutritious food and being physically active. The one outfit she would never give up, ever?  “My Miss Earth gown!” she exclaims. “The white, strapless, crystal-embellished gown was something that my mother envisioned, and it is my favourite outfit,” she adds.

TAGS
Nicole Faria
