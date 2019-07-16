Delhi: Rickshaw puller held for raping five-year-old

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A rickshaw puller has been arrested for raping a 5-year-old girl in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area early on Monday, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Monika Bhardwaj said that the accused has been identified as Arun Kumar Das.

According to the police, the incident happened when the victim was sleeping with her labourer-parents in a shack on a footpath. The victim’s mother realised that her daughter was missing in the early hours of the day. Later, the girl was found injured and the accused was caught by locals.

“He is not known or related to the family. He is a vagabond and has been arrested. A case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences),” Bhardwaj said.