Teen artist passionate about peace

She might be just 11, but it would be unwise to measure her creativity with her age. Currently in seventh grade, Pahal Bhasin, a Gurugram-resident will be showcasing her collection of art and poetry titled For the Love of Nature and Peace. Bhasin, who is inspired by her artistic mother and encouraged by her father, is intrigued by the beauty of nature and the need to propagate peace, especially between India and Pakistan. She does this through her work.

“Nature is a gift of God and I love painting it, be it the colour or the variety of aspects one can discover. But the idea of working on peace between the two nations came about after I learnt they were once a single nation. I believe they can still come together and peace will prevail,” says the young artist, who has been nurtured on the subject of peace by her father.

For Bhasin, who juggles between learning classical dance, playing piano, painting and writing poetry, art has become her medium of expression and a source of joy.

