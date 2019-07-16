Traffic snarls reported in Delhi NCR post showers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/NOIDA : Heavy showers on Monday caused traffic jams due water-logging in several parts of Delhi-NCR. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic from Ashram towards Kalindi Kunj was affected due to water logging near Jasola.“Traffic is affected near Chatta Rail SPM Marg due to waterlogging,” a tweet by the city traffic police said. However, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, K Jagdesan said that there were “very few” parts of the city that witnessed waterlogging and a few areas were affected due to falling of trees.

“One tree fell on the Aurobindo Marg near Mehrauli and there was traffic congestion,” he said. Gurugram Traffic Police also posted updates on Twitter about traffic congestion at Sikanderpur Power house due to waterlogging. “Our traffic officers are on the spot to facilitate traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly,” they said.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement on roads within Noida and those connecting to Delhi was jammed for more than an hour. Bumper-to-bumper traffic was witnessed on the road connecting Mahamaya flyover with the DND flyway, main Noida-Dadri road and several other arterial roads. Residents complained of water-logging from several areas of the city including sector 16A, sector 18, sector 19 and on the main road near sector 95 and sector 44 leading to the DND flyway. The Noida Authority though claimed that it had received no waterlogging complaints.