Home Cities Delhi

Traffic snarls reported in Delhi NCR post showers

Meanwhile, vehicular movement on roads within Noida and those connecting to Delhi was jammed for more than an hour.

Published: 16th July 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

The showers led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in the national capital on Monday | ARUN KUMAR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/NOIDA : Heavy showers on Monday caused traffic jams due water-logging in several parts of Delhi-NCR. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic from Ashram towards Kalindi Kunj was affected due to water logging near Jasola.“Traffic is affected near Chatta Rail SPM Marg due to waterlogging,” a tweet by the city traffic police said. However, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, K Jagdesan said that there were “very few” parts of the city that witnessed  waterlogging and a few areas were affected due to falling of trees. 

“One tree fell on the Aurobindo Marg near Mehrauli and there was traffic congestion,” he said. Gurugram Traffic Police also posted updates on Twitter about traffic congestion at Sikanderpur Power house due to waterlogging. “Our traffic officers are on the spot to facilitate traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly,” they said. 

Meanwhile, vehicular movement on roads within Noida and those connecting to Delhi was jammed for more than an hour. Bumper-to-bumper traffic was witnessed on the road connecting Mahamaya flyover with the DND flyway, main Noida-Dadri road and several other arterial roads. Residents complained of water-logging from several areas of the city including sector 16A, sector 18, sector 19 and on the main road near sector 95 and sector 44 leading to the DND flyway. The Noida Authority though claimed that it had received no waterlogging complaints. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Rain Delhi Showers Delhi Traffic
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp