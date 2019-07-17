Home Cities Delhi

Chandni Chowk: Meet at Raj Bhavan inconclusive

As the meeting failed to end the impasse, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal asked the SRDC to take a decision on the project.

Published: 17th July 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lt. Governor Anil Baijal directed the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Authority (SRDC) to find a way ahead for the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, after a crucial meeting of stakeholders at Raj Bhavan ended inconclusively on Tuesday. The Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) remains firm on its stand against the proposal of installing power transformers on the central verge of Chandni Chowk. The Commission submitted a study report prepared by IIT-Delhi and JNU which supports its stance.

As the meeting failed to end the impasse, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal asked the SRDC to take a decision on the project. “The DUAC submitted a report, which took all stakeholders by surprise. The report supports the Commission’s stand. As the DUAC remained adamant on the removal of transformers, the L-G asked SRDC to resolve the matter,” said a representative of a government agency, who attended the meeting.  

On April 23, the Delhi High Court had instructed Baijal to hold deliberation with all stakeholders to resolve the issue. The court will hear the matter on July 23. The DUAC also objected to a police post on the median near Katra Neel. “There will be no police post because traders association representative refused to shift the post to the pavement,” said the government official.

Later, Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv-Vyapar Mandal, expressed disappointment with the DUAC’s unwavering stand. “It is very disappointing. It has become a matter of ego. The DUAC brought a report, which was not circulated among the stakeholders. After the report, the L-G said he is not a technical person and put the ball back in SRDC’s court. The Corporation will hold a meeting,” he said. 

Bhargava asserted that the traders would not allow any obstruction before their shops. “By no means, we are going to accept the installation of transformers or anything on the pavement. We have been fighting for over 10 years. The Supreme Court order is  clear about impediment on the footpath, which says that public pathways should be clear of any encroachment.” A 300-metre stretch starting from the Red Fort crossing to Esplanade Road is expected to be ready by July 31. 

TIMELINE
Aug 2018 
The long-pending project got a final go-ahead from the UTTIPEC. 
Dec 2018 
Work started; the deadline set was March 2020
Feb 2019
DUAC, heritage experts filed a petition in the high court challenging the project
April 2019
Court asked L-G to convene a meeting of stakeholders to reach a consensus
May 29, 2019
Joint inspection by all stakeholders including North MCD, PWD, DJB, Delhi Police, BSES and DMRC.
July 31, 2019
Stretch from Red Fort Crossing to Esplanade Road expected to be ready

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Baijal SRDC DUAC Chandni Chowk IIT-Delhi
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp