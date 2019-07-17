Delhi University postpones postgraduate admissions, revised schedule on Thursday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The delay in announcement of results of a majority of postgraduate entrance exams by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has prompted the Delhi University to postpone its postgraduate admissions, officials said Tuesday.

The Delhi University on Tuesday said it will notify the revised schedule on Thursday.

"The Post Graduate Admissions scheduled to commence on July 17 are hereby postponed and the revised schedule shall be notified on July 18. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," read a message posted on the varsity's website.

According to officials privy to the development, the delay in announcement of results of a majority of post graduate entrance tests by the NTA led the varsity to arrive at the decision.

The DU had extended the last date for registration for postgraduate admissions to June 22 following which the entrance test dates were also affected.

The entire delay in the process affected the declaration of results by NTA, which is holding the entrance tests for the varsity for the first time.

As many as 1,31,129 candidates had registered for the postgraduate admissions this year.

The varsity also directed the faculty members, departments, centres and colleges to not retain original documents after verification of these mandatory required documents at the time of admission.

"However, the provisionally admitted students shall produce the originals of these documents within a week after the last day of PG Admission for forensic verification, failing which the admission of the said student may be summarily cancelled," the varsity said.