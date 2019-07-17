Fund crunch stalls SDMC park project at West Delhi

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: Bharat Darshan, a project themed on the Waste to Wonder park initiated by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, is facing hiccups due to the severe crunch of funds. Rough estimates suggest that the park to come up in an area of about 12 acres at Punjabi Bagh, will cost around Rs 24 crore.

“Bharat Darshan is a one-year plan. It was supposed to start from this month and end by mid-August next year. But because of severe fund crisis, we couldn’t take the plan further ahead. The concept is clear to us, and final decisions on how to proceed with the plan have also been made. We will initiate work as soon as we have the funds,” said a senior SDMC official. “The project is on hold, as the horticulture department did not receive money. Tenders were floated, but now stalled.”

Recently, SDMC Mayor Sunita Kangra had announced that the South civic body was facing massive financial crunches, which, she claimed, had even affected the programme to check the spread of vector-borne diseases. Like the Waste-to-Wonder park, the Bharat Darshan will have replicas made of tonnes of industrial waste, discarded parts of automobiles and metallic waste.