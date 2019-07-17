Home Cities Delhi

Fund crunch stalls SDMC park project at West Delhi

Bharat Darshan, a project themed on the Waste to Wonder park initiated by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, is facing hiccups due to severe crunch of funds.

Published: 17th July 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bharat Darshan, a project themed on the Waste to Wonder park initiated by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, is facing hiccups due to the severe crunch of funds. Rough estimates suggest that the park to come up in an area of about 12 acres at Punjabi Bagh, will cost around Rs 24 crore.  

“Bharat Darshan is a one-year plan. It was supposed to start from this month and end by mid-August next year. But because of severe fund crisis, we couldn’t take the plan further ahead. The concept is clear to us, and final decisions on how to proceed with the plan have also been made. We will initiate work as soon as we have the funds,” said a senior SDMC official. “The project is on hold, as the horticulture department did not receive money. Tenders were floated, but now stalled.” 

Recently, SDMC Mayor Sunita Kangra had announced that the South civic body was facing massive financial crunches, which, she claimed, had even affected the programme to check the spread of vector-borne diseases. Like the Waste-to-Wonder park, the Bharat Darshan will have replicas made of tonnes of industrial waste, discarded parts of automobiles and metallic waste.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Waste to Wonder park SDMC Punjabi Bagh
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp