Purvanchalis not getting due: AAP 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking on the BJP leadership for criticising the regional language move, AAP’s Raghav Chadha claimed rival leaders such as Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan were not supporting the cause of Purvanchalis despite them owing everything to Bhojpuri and Maithili. The AAP government has announced various incentives to promote the languages which originate from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“The BJP leaders have proved themselves to be anti-Purvanchali. A few months ago, a BJP leader and his associates from south Delhi had beaten the president of his party’s Purvanchal cell on the streets. At a public meeting, the BJP leader also said that the people from UP and Bihar have no place in Delhi, that they should only work for wages and then go away,” claimed Chadha, who was flanked by AAP’s prominent Purvanchali faces Rituraj Jha and Sanjeev JhaRituraj asserted that Maithili is not only limited to Bihar or other states where Purvanchalis reside in India but also spoken in other countries.