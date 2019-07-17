Home Cities Delhi

Restructuring landfill: Greening of Okhla site complete on one side 

According to the civic body, the work of converting Okhla landfill to a lush green site began about 10 months ago with 58 workers. 

Published: 17th July 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The height of the saturated Okhla landfill site was brought down from 58 metre to 38 metres and one side of the dressed up junkyard is fully greened, claimed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).“We have worked hard and tried to fast execute the landfill remediation project as per specification is given by IIT-Delhi. The stabilization plan was a challenge as it included constructing a 16m sloped road around the landfill. Each slope was to be built at 22 degrees for avoiding the occurrence of a Ghazipur-like collapse,” said Additional Commissioner, SDMC, Ramesh Verma.

According to the civic body, the work of converting Okhla landfill to a lush green site began about 10 months ago with 58 workers. A soil cover was ‘papered’ over the stabilized slope and green look given by planting grass and displaying plants installed in drums. 

“The standard ‘doob’ grass was used to cover the slopes. More than 70 per cent of the resurfacing and slope stabilization is over, while grass planted in about 7,000 sq m. The heatwave during last few weeks was a challenge (for work). Work is expected to restart with the onset of rains,” Verma said.

A leachate treatment plant is already commissioned by the South civic body for overcoming the problem of seepage-like situation to stop toxic water from damaging the already completed portions. To expedite slope stabilization, four heavy-duty bulldozers and five excavators were procured for remediation work at the Okhla landfill site. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Okhla landfill site SDMC
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp