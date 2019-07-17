Home Cities Delhi

Security forces killed 938 terrorists

While fighting cross-border infiltration, 413 security personnel have died in Valley since 2016

Published: 17th July 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 09:54 AM

During anti-terrorism operations, 413 security forces personnel have lost their lives since 2014 | file photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As many as 963 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir by security personnel since 2014, when Narendra Modi government was first voted to power.  During the various encounters and anti-combing operations in the state during the period, a total of 413 security personnel were martyred, the Union Home ministry told Parliament on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy told the Lok Sabha that security forces were taking proactive action against terrorists, pursuant to the government’s zero tolerance policy towards terrorism.

In response to a separate question on infiltration of terrorists in Kashmir, Reddy informed the Lower House of Parliament that nearly 400 terrorists infiltrated the state in the last three years and 126 of them were killed by security forces between 2016 to 2018.  Reddy said 27 security personnel were killed during the engagements with the infiltrators. Four terrorists have been arrested so far, he said“Attempts of infiltration from across the border are mainly in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been affected by terrorist violence, sponsored and supported from across the border,” Reddy said.  

There were 143 incidents of infiltration in 2018 and 136 in 2017. The number of infiltration incidents in 2016 was 119, the minister told the House. On Tuesday, Reddy reiterated that net infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced by 43 per cent in first half of the year over the corresponding period of 2018, adding 
that the government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltrationThis includes multi-tiered deployment along the Line of Control, border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping security forces with advanced weaponry and taking pro-active action against infiltrators, Reddy said. 

Multi-pronged approach
The Centre’s cross-border infiltration strategy includes multi-tiered deployment along the Line of Control, border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping security forces with advanced weaponry and taking pro-active action against infiltrators

