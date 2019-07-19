Home Cities Delhi

Government defends sending nominees to DMRC’s board of directors

It was felt that the Delhi government appointees were not able to open up before the UD secretary, who chairs the DMRC board, on the recent Metro fare hike issue.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had written to the DMRC, seeking induction of non-official members to the board to push the various computer-related schemes and plans of the government.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Thursday defended its move to nominate four non-official members to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), saying the “Delhi government officers are unable to speak freely and fearlessly before the secretary of the Union urban development ministry.” It was felt that the Delhi government appointees were not able to open up before the UD secretary, who chairs the DMRC board, on the recent Metro fare hike issue.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had written to the DMRC, seeking induction of non-official members to the board to push the various computer-related schemes and plans of the government, including free Metro, rides for women in the capital.

However, in its response, the DMRC asked the Delhi government to withdraw its nominee, saying government officials not only bring more domain knowledge to the table but can also be held directly accountable in the event of a lapse. “Delhi government and central government are 50:50 partners in DMRC. Therefore, one partner has no right to dictate to the other on who should be nominated to the board. We made the nominations on the basis of its conviction that the members would be able to protect the interests of the people of Delhi,” Gahlot said.

He said, “Even the central government-appointed private individuals to the boards of PSUs. Shazia Ilmi and Sambit Patra are directors on the Board of Engineers India Limited and ONGC respectively. What domain expertise do these individuals have?”
 

